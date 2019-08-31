Photo: Logan Bowles (Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney’s time with the Houston Texans is coming to an end as the team has shipped off their underappreciated edge rusher to the Seattle Seahawks. Jay Glazer first reported the news that the two teams had “agreed to trade parameters,” while Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle added some detail about the exchange:



Given that rumors had swirled about the Texans wanting to make a deal with the Dolphins that involved offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil—Clowney reportedly nixed the trade because he didn’t want to play for Miami—it would have made sense for at least one of those players to be someone who could help bolster a very poor Houston O-line. However, it appears that the Texans’ return just filled the void left behind by the player they had just sent away.

Wilson reports that the two players the Texans are receiving are Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.

The trade will become official once all the players involved pass their respective physicals. Clowney is apparently already in Seattle to get his done, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if that excitement to get things going was mutual. Between the Legion of Boom pretty much coming to an end, and the team trading away Frank Clark, the defense for this season looked like it was just going to be Bobby Wagner and Some Guys. For a team that was in the middle of the pack last year in terms of defensive efficiency, that set up did not bode well. Needless to say, Clowney’s presence will inject life back into that side of the ball for Seattle.

As a reminder of how good Clowney can be, NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon posted a highlight reel of the last time the defender faced off against Seattle. Every clip is impressive on its own, but the video is made even more impressive with the knowledge that J.J. Watt wasn’t playing that game.

Once he gets acclimated to the defense—which could admittedly take a little bit of time given that the season starts in nine days—this defense could be pretty damn fun.