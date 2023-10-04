Jaguars, in 2nd straight London game, face Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to do something no NFL team has done: play two consecutive games overseas.

London has become the Jaguars' home away from home, but for this week only they will be the designated road team when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Last week at Wembley Stadium, the Jaguars (2-2) defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7, improving to 5-5 in London. They've now played at least twice as many London games as any other franchise.

The Jaguars had to change hotels, but they stayed the week in England in preparation for the Bills' visit.

"I'll keep the schedule the same, routine the same," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said after the Falcons game. "I will give the guys some time, obviously once we move up to the other hotel, and (Monday) we give up some time to recoup and enjoy the area and then it's back to work on Tuesday, and we prepare for Buffalo."

The Bills (3-1) used to play an annual home game in Toronto, but this is just their second trip overseas. They lost to the Jaguars 34-31 in October 2015 at Wembley Stadium.

Following their 48-20 romp over the Miami Dolphins last week, the Bills are practicing at home until Thursday night, when they will cross the pond.

Buffalo has won three straight as Josh Allen and the offense have caught fire. Allen went 21-for-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns plus a rushing TD against Miami; he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks.

Veteran edge rusher Von Miller, who's on the physically unable to perform list, could make his season debut for the Bills after recovering from a torn ACL last Thanksgiving. He was limited Wednesday in the first practice of his 21-day window to return, but he insisted he's ready to play in London.

"I'm excited to get in front of the English and play American football," Miller said.

The Jaguars forced three Atlanta turnovers in last week's win, while Trevor Lawrence went 23-for-30 for 207 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 42 yards.

It hasn't all been rosy. One area Jacksonville wants to improve is third-down offense. The team has converted just 16 of 51 third downs, ranking 29th in the league at 31.4 percent.

"The most simple answer I can give you is we need to execute better," Lawrence said. "That's what we've been saying, but that's still the emphasis. Adjusting to maybe different looks, we need to do a better job, and that's including myself.

"It's hard to win in this league so we're happy with the result, but we gotta get better situationally."

A Jaguars-Bills game also offers the rare opportunity for Josh Allen to sack Josh Allen. The Jacksonville linebacker by that name already has six sacks this season, tied with Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt for the league lead.

In a 2021 matchup, the Jaguars' Allen had a mammoth performance with a sack, fumble recovery and his first career interception in a 9-6 victory.

"He scares me," the Bills' Allen said. "He got me last time we played. He's coming off a really good week, too. He's a baller."

The Jaguars' Allen was one of six players limited in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Parker Washington (knee) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (thumb) missed practice.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) sat out practice Wednesday, as did cornerback Tre'Davious White, who's already ruled out for the year with a torn Achilles but has yet to be placed on injured reserve. Running back Damien Harris (neck), tight end Dawson Knox (quad), corner Christian Benford (shoulder) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) were limited along with Miller.

