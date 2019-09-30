Photo: AP

Another National Football season has begun, I’m told, and with it, as one would expect, another slate of 16 regular-season games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team regarded with interest by many—primarily by those in Jacksonville and its immediate vicinity, but to a lesser degree by Floridians at large, and to an even lesser degree by the national readership of publications such as this one.

To dive right into the action, reports say the Jaguars won their game yesterday, though it was, unfortunately, played in the city of Denver—not a traditional stronghold for Jaguars fans, though many “die hards” doubtless traveled all the way across the country on their own dime to attend. Pathetic.

As this new season proceeds and its storylines unspool in exciting and unpredictable ways, I encourage you to check back at this link for more updates on the year in football—updates focused with an uncommon vigor on the performance of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the noteworthy North Florida culture that supports the team. Sports news, recipes, and more: Nothing is off limits in the den of the notorious jaguar, an animal that hunts by night, much like the owners of the football team “hunt” for revenue during night games, as well as during day games. My modest hope is that we build a community here not just of fans, but also of friends, so that some day you might be persuaded to lend me money.

Three cheers for the cats of prey!