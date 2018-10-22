Photo: Stephen B. Morton (AP)

Seems like everyone has something to say about Blake Bortles being benched. But have you ever been an NFL quarterback? No. So we turned to NFL quarterbacks themselves for their “take” on a tough situation.

What do you think about Blake Bortles, head QB of Jacksonville Jaguars?

“I’m better than him. He’s not as good as me.” - Aaron R., Wisconsin



“I am more popular than he is.” - Mr. Gritty, Philadelphia



“In practice, he kept trying to kick it. He thinks that’s a more pure way to deliver the ball. We all had to say to him, no, keep throwing it. Give it a chance.” - Cody K., Jacksonville, FL



“I got a Big Gulp the size of damn two liter in my truck. It’s awesome. I can refill it whenever I want.” - Blaine G., driving around Tennessee



