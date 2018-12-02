Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Jacksonville Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey is a trash-talking phenom who is not here to make friends. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is an affable weirdo who compliments opponents who sack him. These two personalities crossed paths early in the second quarter of today’s game and produced this fitting interaction.

Ramsey is lucky the play didn’t result in a penalty. When Von Miller did the exact same thing to Tyrod Taylor last year, the ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ended up costing Denver the game.