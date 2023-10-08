Ja'Marr Chase sets team record as Bengals defeat Cardinals

Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase to lead the visiting Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) past the Arizona Cardinals (1-4), 34-20, Sunday in Glendale. Ariz.

Chase set a new Bengals' record for catches in a game with 15 catches on 19 targets and totaled 192 yards, shattering the old mark of 13 held by Carl Pickens (vs. Steelers, Oct. 11 1998). Burrow finished 36-of-46 for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Evan McPherson also had a pair of 40-yard field goals and Cam Taylor-Britt returned an interception for a touchdown for the Bengals, who had their best offensive day of the season and won for the first time in three road games this season.

Joshua Dobbs completed 15-of-32 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but suffered his first two interceptions of the season.

The Bengals started fast as Burrow was 7-for-7 for 56 yards on the opening drive, including a 2-yard TD pass to Chase in the back of the end zone on third down. Burrow, who has shown limited mobility in his first four games, displayed plenty of agility on his first drive.

The Cardinals began their comeback in the second quarter when Joshua Dobbs connected on a 25-yard pass to Marquise Brown, beating Jalen Davis in coverage. The Cardinals then took the lead in the second quarter when Dobbs hit tight end Zach Ertz for a 14-10 Arizona lead.

Joe Mixon couldn't gain a yard on third and fourth downs from the Arizona 1 and the Cardinals took over.

Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Joshua Dobbs on second and 10 from the Arizona 1 and returned it 11 yards to put the Bengals back on top, 17-14, at the half. It was Dobbs' first interception this season in 137 attempts.

The Bengals took a 24-14 lead when Burrow connected with a sprinting Chase for 63 yards and a touchdown on their first drive of the third quarter.

The Cardinals took advantage of sloppy tackling by the Bengals defense to pull within 24-20 on their next possession on Emeri Demercado's 11-yard touchdown run around the left end.

But the Bengals answered with an 83-yard drive, capped by Burrow's third touchdown of the day, a scramble on second down and a throw to the back of the end zone to Chase, who was running along the end line.

The Cardinals lost starting running James Connor to a knee injury midway through the second quarter.

—Field Level Media