Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed by a woman identified as “Kate P.,” an Uber driver who accused Winston of groping her during a ride in March 2016, according to a notice of settlement filed in Arizona court on Monday.

This is the second sexual assault-related lawsuit that Winston has settled within the last few years, after he and Erica Kinsman settled her sexual battery suit against Winston and his defamation lawsuit against Kinsman in 2016. In the just-settled lawsuit, Kate P. said that, after she picked him up for an Uber ride, Winston “placed his fingers between her legs and pressed them firmly against her vagina over her yoga pants” while they were waiting for food at a drive-through. Winston has denied the allegations, but apologized to the driver in July for “the position he put her in,” while calling the incident “a learning experience.”

Winston was suspended for the first three games of this season after the NFL concluded that he “violated the Personal Conduct Policy by touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.” He’s been on and off the bench since then, but played the entirety of the Bucs’ 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He’ll become a free agent after the 2019 season.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed. According to the notice filed in court, both sides “are in the process of finalizing a settlement agreement but need approximately 10 days to complete this process.”