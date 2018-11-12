Photo: Harry How (Getty)

Jared Goff hoped she would hear it. On the Rams’ first offensive drive of their 36-31 win over the Seahawks, Goff called an audible, and knew the CBS mics would pick it up. “I was like, ‘It’s so quiet right now, this is going to get on TV,’” he said.



The play? “Halle Berry.” The only question was whether she was watching.

Well, no. But she is on Twitter:

In the locker room after the win, Goff was told that Berry was now aware of the play, and had questions. ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry describes the very cute scene:

“Wait, hold on, are you serious?” Goff said. “She heard it!” Goff quickly searched for Berry’s tweet, then grew increasingly animated as he showed it to teammates and coaches.

In a feat of admirable chill, Goff at least waited until he got home to do this:

His teammates still noticed.

Still, Goff glaringly did not answer Berry’s question about what the play was and why it was named after her. (Well, maybe he did in the DMs.) He deferred to head coach Sean McVay, who designed and named the play, which resulted in an eight-yard pass to a tight end. McVay enigmatically offered only that the name is no accident.