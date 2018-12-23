Baker Mayfield has spent a majority of today’s game slicing the Bengals’ secondary into pieces. He’s been having so much fun, in fact, that he’s even passed off some of the Browns’ throwing responsibilities to non-quarterback teammates, like Jarvis Landry. On the first play of a drive starting at the 30, Cleveland ran a play which eventually got the ball to Landry. The receiver launched that sucker downfield to find an open Breshad Perriman streaking down the right sideline.



As a Ravens fan myself, I find it infuriating that Breshad Perriman has suddenly decided to learn how to catch after moving to a division rival. But I’m not going to take this away from the Browns. After spending much of this century going through a carousel of quarterbacks with terrible results, this team not only finally has a competent starting quarterback, but also some pretty good second options, too. This begs the question: Is there a quarterback controversy in Cleveland??