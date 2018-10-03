The Cubs and Rockies refuse to settle this goddamn National League Wild Card game, which is now in the 13th inning. The Cubs had a good chance to end it in the bottom of the 11th, after Javy Baez advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and the Rock men elected to intentionally walk Daniel Murphy with one out. With the winning run on second base, Willson Contreras ended an injury-lengthened at-bat by grounding to third base. A weird thing happened there:

That’s Baez getting tagged out by Nolan Arenado, and marking the occasion with a nice big hug. What looked like a heartwarming moment apparently struck Rockies manager Bud Black as interference—with Murphy huffing for second base and a gimpy Contreras headed to first, it wasn’t out of the question that Baez’s hug prevented Arenado from making a throw. But Arenado seemed to reciprocate the hug, and the umpires apparently determined that no interference had taken place. That’ll teach Arenado to go around hugging his foes!