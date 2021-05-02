Jay Glazer would like you to know he’s not responsible for the mess at Manchester United

Jay Glazer is sick and tired of being blamed for the problems at Old Trafford. Image : Getty Images

NFL insider Jay Glazer has been catching all the smoke from fans today.



Apparently, the Fox Reporter has been catching heat on Twitter following the shenanigans going down with Manchester United this morning.

If you are wondering how the NFL reporter finds himself in the middle of this, it’s just because his last name is Glazer. A different Glazer family has ownership of Manchester United, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and according to many fans they’ve been screwing up the soccer team since taking ownership in 2005.

Jay Glazer, the football reporter, has been having fun with the fans’ vitriol so far, mainly because he knows he can’t do anything about it. Anybody with a clue about how these things work knows that Twitter has a mind of its own in these situations.

As for the Glazer family that actually owns the team, it’s clear that something needs to be done. If you are trash enough to have fans protesting you on the field before games then it might be time to rethink some things.

With Manchester United supporters already upset at owner Joel Glazer (again, not Jay) over the failed European Super League in April, this was probably the last straw for many.

The match between Liverpool and Man U was postponed today.

Hopefully, Jay Glazer’s mentions won’t be in shambles too much longer today, but then again I hope they are. I need some more entertainment on my Sunday.