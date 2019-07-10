Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Jelena Ostapenko is one of the fiercest power hitters in the women’s game. She hasn’t quite lived up to the promise of her 2017 French Open win, and she had a disappointing first-round loss in the singles draw at this Wimbledon, but she’s still alive in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles. And she is still clobbering the tennis ball, as her partner Robert Lindstedt learned firsthand during Monday’s match.



Then, today, Ostapenko bonked a 93-mph serve right off the head of Lindstedt, who held up two fingers to keep count.

Last week, in her first-round women’s doubles loss, Ostapenko nailed Alizé Cornet, who unmistakably yelled the French cuss “la pute.” At least that one was a good play on tennis terms.

Stand in front of Jelena Ostapenko’s racket at your own peril.