The Titans delivered an absolute shitkicking of the Browns Sunday in Cleveland, and the cherry on top was Malcolm Butler’s game-sealing pick-six with three minutes to go. When Butler reached the end zone, he and some of his teammates jumped up to celebrate with a Titans fan in the front row. A Browns fan in a Baker Mayfield jersey was angry enough to rudely douse the whole party in beer.



Logan Ryan, who was one of three Titans players to intercept Mayfield, called out the fan today:

Don’t be like this jerkass!