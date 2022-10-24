Jerry Jones is a salesman and says whatever is needed at any given time. When Dak Prescott went down with an injured thumb in Week 1, Jones seemed ready to replace him permanently in favor of Cooper Rush after just a couple of games. Prescott returned for Dallas’ Week 7 matchup, which they won over the Detroit Lions, 24-6. Jerry hopped right back on the Dak train, explaining in too much detail how happy he was to have his franchise quarterback return to the field.

We’ll file that comment under the “too much information” category. Jones loves being the center of attention, and if it takes him saying something controversial about his team, that’s what he’ll do. No NFL coach, owner, or player, for that matter, ever wants a QB controversy during the season. Jones claimed he wanted that after the team got off to a good start with Rush under center in place of Prescott. The Hall of Fame owner/general manager even said he’d walk to New York for that.

Advertisement

“That means we’d won,” Jones said. “If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played ... I’d walk to New York to get that.”

G/O Media may get a commission 94% off Limited Time Offer: Microsoft Office Professional 2-Pack Extra 20% off: this week only.

This limited lifetime license includes the full suite of Microsoft Office, from the dreaded Excel to the idea-sparking PowerPoint. Buy two for $80 at StackSocial Advertisement

After expressing that he’d gladly welcome a QB battle between Prescott and Rush, Jones recanted and said there was no scenario in which the team would opt for Cooper over Dak. Once again, Jones was saying what he felt needed to be said at the time. This is what the 80-year-old Cowboys owner is known for: grandstanding. Jones possesses one of the biggest mouths and egos in football, and that’s saying something.

It’s no secret that Jones has never been Prescott’s biggest fan, going back to when he replaced Tony Romo in 2016. Jones wanted to throw Romo back in there once he could return, but the Cowboys had played so well under Prescott that there was no turning back. The moment had passed for Romo, and Dak continued as a starter and hasn’t looked back.



Advertisement

Jones even doubted Prescott after signing him to a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021. Jones admitted he’d overpaid for Prescott at the press conference following the signing while sitting directly beside him. The bitter negotiation lasted two years as Dak’s side undoubtedly won that pissing contest, leaving Jones upset over what he was forced to pay.

Advertisement

There’s always a time and place for everything, and no matter how Jones felt about the negotiation, he didn’t need to put his newly “overpaid” QB on blast in that manner. He’s never done that with any other free agent in a public forum like he did with his Pro Bowl QB. Jones didn’t even do this to Brandon Carr when Dallas signed him away for Kansas City in 2012 on a five-year, $50 million contract. I’m sure Jones regrets every penny of that deal, but he never voiced it the same way. With Prescott, it’s been a different story since he stepped in for Romo.

The first legit chance Jones gets to replace Prescott, please believe he’ll jump at the opportunity. As the owner, it’d be nice if he just stayed out of the way, to begin with, but you don’t see other owners openly disparaging their QBs the way Jones has done Dak since he walked through the doors in Dallas. Rush isn’t good enough to replace Prescott on an equal playing field, but let the Cowboys come across a player that could legitimately challenge Prescott, and you’ll see Jerry’s true colors come shining through once again.