Dallas Cowboys head honcho Jerry Jones can’t help himself. Constantly running his mouth, interfering with his coaches, and doing the opposite of what scouts suggest in the draft. Jones may have stepped in it again after dressing up like a blind referee for Halloween.

Jones decided it’d be funny to poke fun at officials that work for the No Fun League. The 80-year-old Jones even pointed out that he could’ve set himself up for a fine but hopes the NFL can laugh this off with everyone else. Jones went as far as to heap praise upon refs and talks about his admiration for their decision making which sounds like a load of crap. Surely, Jones respected the official’s decision-making in 2014 following the “Dez no-catch” playoff game against Green Bay. Probably not.

“I’m being very careful here because I’m getting real close to a fine. It shows how much I love them to dress up as them ... how much I respect their decision-making,” Jones said about his attire on Sunday. “I had the cane and everything. And I used it on some people, too.”

The NFL does not take kindly to players, coaches, or executives defaming their referees. Jokes about blind refs go back decades and aren’t usually a term of endearment. This wasn’t the right time for Jones to do this, as Dallas is off to a hot start at 6-2. They play the Packers in Green Bay following a Week 9 bye, so it’ll be interesting to see how many close calls don’t go Dallas’ way. Officials are human too. I’m pretty sure not all of them got a kick out of Jones’ Halloween outfit.

Over the next three games, the Cowboys will face the Packers, Vikings, and Giants. Dallas is in the NFC East title hunt and is considered by some as the second-best team in the conference. Now isn’t a good time to get on the bad side of referees, with some big games on the horizon.

For an organization that hasn’t had the best postseason fortune over the last two-plus decades, you’d think Jones would want the refs on his side. Or, at the least, he shouldn’t be poking fun at them intentionally. Especially since the league is sensitive when it comes to their officials. Refs can be wrong because there is a human element to making many of the calls on the field. Still, if team personnel publicly call out their shortcomings, they’re usually reprimanded promptly.

Jerry has risen to the level of the most powerful owner in the NFL since buying the team in 1989. But he’s also the team’s general manager, which makes this a difficult situation. Commissioner Roger Goodell can hand down whatever punishment he feels necessary, but he also works for the owners, a fraternity in which Jones plays a significant part.

I’d be shocked if anything comes of this because it’s Jones, and he wields so much power in the NFL. It’s already been reported that Jones wants Goodell out of the league, so this is another case to which Goodell will turn a blind eye. No pun intended.