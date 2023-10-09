Jets hand 7-year extensions to F Mark Scheifele, G Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets locked in a pair of stars to identical seven-year contract extensions, keeping both forward Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck through the 2030-31 season.

Scheifele and Hellebuyck both earned $59.5-million paydays, with an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Scheifele. 30, tallied 68 points (42 goals, 26 assists) over 81 games last season as the Jets advanced to the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons but were eliminated in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

In 723 career games, all with the Jets going back to the 2011-12 season when the two-time All-Star made his debut at 18, Scheifele has 645 career points (272 goals, 373 assists). He is second in club history in all-time points, goals and assists.

Hellebuyck, 30, was 37-25-2 in 64 games last season, with a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average. In 445 career games, all with the Jets going back to the 2015-16 season, he is 238-154-37 with a .916 save percentage and 2.66 GAA.

Hellebuyck is a three-time All-Star and winner of the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy. He finished third in Vezina Trophy voting last season.

The most accomplished goaltender in Jets history, Hellebuyck holds club records for most games played at his position, wins and saves (12,465), shutouts (32) and minutes (25,691).

—Field Level Media