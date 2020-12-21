Jets pick the absolute worst time to have pride

Jets’ linebacker Harvey Langi celebrates . . . something. Image : AP

There aren’t many games where two teams both lose but that’s exactly what happened in Los Angeles on Sunday.



I don’t understand how a team competing for first place in one of the hardest divisions in the NFL can lose to a team that has the talent of a Cheez-it cracker.



But alas here we are.



The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20 on the road. Yes, you heard that correctly. The Jets actually won a game, and did it on the other side of the country.



The Rams proceeded to allow a team that stunk worse than a New York City sewer in the summertime at low tide to get more first downs and win the time of possession battle by nearly ten minutes.



The New York Paper Planes controlled the game from beginning to end, and even led Los Angeles by as many as 17 points at one point in the third quarter.



I’m still flabbergasted about how Jets coach Adam Gase made Sam Darnold perform better than a Walmart cashier.



As bad as this loss was for the Rams, it might have been even worse for the Jets. This meaningless win in Week 15 of the season leaves New York tied with the Jaguars for the worst record in the league. As it stands now, the Jags would get the No. 1 pick as they have a softer schedule. Sunday’s win puts Gang Green’s (should be Gangrene) chances of drafting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in severe jeopardy.



How inept do you have to be to forget how to lose? How hard is it to give Darnold a few more thousand to fumble or throw an errant pass when he gets hit? He’s been doing it for free all season. Where is Gregg Williams when you need him?



Now, you could have potentially jacked up the entire future of your organization simply because you decided to play with pride for the first time all season.



Ladies and gentlemen, this is what dumb people and dumb NFL teams do. They let their pride get in the way of what’s best for them.



I would sign this team up for a Dr. Phil session to get therapy but they’d somehow find a way to mess up the invitation.



I’ve never seen an organization so dysfunctional that they can’t even lose properly. This is absurd.



The Jets have been more nightmarish this season than Donald Trump’s dance moves. This organization doesn’t deserve the No. 1 pick because no organization deserves to be rewarded for operating like a thirty-year-old washing machine.



Please get both the Jets and the Rams out of here, expeditiously.

