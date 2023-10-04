Jets taking snap restrictions off RB Breece Hall

The New York Jets are lifting the snap count restrictions on running back Breece Hall heading into Week 5.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that they will no longer throttle the workload of Hall, who tore his ACL nearly one year ago.

"There's no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said. "We'd love to get him going."

Hall, 22, touched the ball just nine times (six rushes, three catches) in last week's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's averaging eight rushes per game in four starts so far. He's rushed for 210 yards so far at a clip of 6.6 yards per carry.

"He's in a great mindset," Saleh said Wednesday. "I will say this — he ran violently last week in practice and it felt like it carried over to the game. You can tell he's starting to get his legs underneath him. Even though he's had production, he hasn't reached what he's capable of and what he's shown in the past."

Hall ran for 463 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns in seven games in 2022 before his rookie season ended with a torn ACL against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 23. The second-round pick from Iowa State also caught 19 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

The Jets (1-3) play the Broncos (1-3) this Sunday in Denver.

—Field Level Media