While trying to lead a 49ers comeback against the Chiefs, San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo chose to absorb a big hit from Steven Nelson at the end of a scramble, rather than just run out of bounds. It was a poor choice, and whether it was anything about the hit itself or simply the awkward plant by his left leg, it cost him the opportunity to remain in the game.



Garoppolo was soon carted to the locker room, leaving C.J. Beathard in his place. Beathard threw a TD pass that was negated by a penalty, and after a Niners field goal with five minutes to play, he wouldn’t get the ball back. The Chiefs ran out the clock and won, 38-27. The outlook for Jimmy G, initially, doesn’t seem good:

Update (4:33 p.m.):