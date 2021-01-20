Joe Biden’s inauguration means it’s time to deep-six all things 45 & celebrate the G.O.A.T. 46ers

Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States, which means, among other things, that we’ve reached the end of “TRUMP 45” jerseys being presented at the White House — at least by teams that visit the White House, which now figures to be a regular thing again.
Sometimes, presidents are presented with a No. 1 jersey, but often the number that a championship team presents to the POTUS is the number of the presidency. For some teams, this might be a little bit odd if they win a title in the next four years…