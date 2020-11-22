Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Joe Burrow is done for the year [Updated]

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Filed to:Joe Burrow
Joe Burrowcincinnati bengalsKnee Injuriesnfl
Save
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury today.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury today.
Image: (Getty Images)

In more shitty 2020 news, Joe Burrow has left the game with an apparent knee injury.

Advertisement

He was hit while throwing early on this play.

Advertisement

He was carted off the field shortly thereafter.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV

The injury occurred early in the third quarter.

Before the hit, Burrow was on pace to break multiple rookie QB records and was a favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. The young QB was already the face of the Bengals franchise and a fan favorite in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

None of this is good news for Burrow, who could sit for the rest of the season.

Ryan Finley has entered the game at QB.

UPDATE: Unless he has a terrible sense of humor, it looks like Burrow is done for the year.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Doug Polk digs deep to net $200k win over Daniel Negreanu, shutting Dan Bilzerian up

Lord knows John Harbaugh didn’t want that smoke with Malcolm Butler

Florida State runs away from Clemson game … because the Tigers have COVID

English soccer player honks opponent’s penis twice, giggles as refs do nothing