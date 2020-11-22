Joe Burrow is done for the year [Updated]

In more shitty 2020 news, Joe Burrow has left the game with an apparent knee injury.
He was hit while throwing early on this play.
He was carted off the field shortly thereafter.
The injury occurred early in the third quarter.
Before the hit, Burrow was on pace to break multiple rookie QB records and was a favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. The young QB was already the face of the Bengals franchise and a fan favorite in Cincinnati.
None of this is good news for Burrow, who could sit for the rest of the season.
Ryan Finley has entered the game at QB.
UPDATE: Unless he has a terrible sense of humor, it looks like Burrow is done for the year.
