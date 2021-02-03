Joel Embiid, Immanuel Quickley, and other picks to guide your DFS slate

Fuck It

🤷🏽‍♂️ Immanuel Quickley, PG, New York Knicks

Yahoo: $17 | DraftKings: $5,500 | FanDuel: $5,800

I know, I know, but we’re here now. This is admittedly more of a second-sleeper than a fuck it, but what good is establishing rules if you can’t break them yourselves? It ain’t like y’all are telling your kids not to eat chocolate chip cookies past 9 p.m., and you’re out here stuffing your face and ass three hours later, right? I thought so.

Anyway, people are waiting for the other shoe to drop with Quickley, but he’s been amazing as of late. He’s been so good that even with a 1-for-11 shooting performance against the Utah Jazz, the first-round pick from Kentucky has averaged 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his last five games while shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Quickley’s scored 31, 6, 25, 25, and 16 points in his last five outings, and last time out, he netted seven assists, his second-highest tally of the season, and it was against the same Chicago Bulls he’ll face tonight. Of note: Quickley’s averaged 25.9 minutes during this five-game stretch, while starting point guard Elfrid Payton has dropped to 21.4. Whether or not Quickley overtakes Payton is the starter as he should is secondary to him outperforming the veteran and closing games anyway. Keep your eye on him for tonight and in general.