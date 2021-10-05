It’s a Trash Talking Tuesday on Deadspin, and today, I’m trashing Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

On Sunday, in a lopsided game against the Denver Broncos, Harbaugh ran a play with 10 seconds left in an attempt to tie an NFL rushing record with 43 straight games of 100 or more yards.

Advertisement

It was bush league.

The Ravens should have been in victory formation, not trying to get a meaningless record. Also, Harbaugh put his star quarterback in harm’s way.

Advertisement

Could you imagine if Lamar Jackson was injured on that running play in a blowout win.

Shame on Harbaugh.