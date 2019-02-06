Photo: Rob Carr (Getty)

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave some very mild business to John Wall over the particulars of his latest injury, which involved Wall rupturing his Achilles tendon while walking around his own home. Wall is no doubt in a sensitive state of mind at the moment, and he was not amused:

As fun as it is to poke at Wall’s contract and injury history, and juxtapose the two, and claw your own eyes out, and die, it’s also true that Wall really has had a shitty time keeping his body from falling apart, and is understandably not especially in a joking mood about it. Looking at his recovery schedule, hopefully he will not see Smith-Schuster around anytime in the next 16 months, unless he is prepared to use his crutches as weapons of vengeance.