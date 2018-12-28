Photo: John Locher (AP)

Last night was the official pre-fight press conference for UFC 232, an event that was hastily moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after headliner Jon Jones was found to have a small trace of a banned substance in his blood. Jones, who has tested positive for performance enhancing drugs in the past, does not seem to think that this latest hiccup, which caused the entire event to be moved on short notice in order to avoid having to wait for the Nevada State Athletic Commission to approve the fight, is a worthy topic of conversation.



During yesterday’s press conference, a Swedish reporter named Izabelle Kostic attempted to ask Jones about the abnormal test, which UFC VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky (yes, that Jeff Novitzky) says revealed a picogram of a banned substance. Jones tried to ignore the question, and then flew into a fit when it was redirected to Dana White:

“Someone remove this girl please,” Jones said. “Someone take the mic from her. Better questions. Better journalism. Better journalism. You suck.” Meanwhile, Kostic was getting jeered by rowdy bros in the crowd just for doing her job. UFC events seem like hell.