Jon Rahm skips in water shot for hole-in-one you’ll watch over and over & still not believe

No caption could capture what happens next ... Screenshot : The Masters

You might as well give Jon Rahm a green jacket now, because how is this even possible?



Rahm hit a miracle shot Tuesday, skipping the ball across the water on number 16 for a hole in one. It might be the best golf shot you’ll ever see.

You can check it out here.

And the nonexistent crowd … stays silent! You can’t even hear the Spaniard and his caddy celebrate. In a follow-up tweet, you can hear some cheering, which will make you feel better, because wow did it deserve it ... AND it was Rahm’s birthday :

Earlier in the day, PGA’s Twitter account shared a similar video, but from 2018.

It’s almost like they saw this moment coming.

Two years ago, Jordan Spieth got close to sinking a hole in one on 16 at the annual Par 3 tournament at Augusta National.

Deadspin’s slack channel popped off when they saw the Spieth shot, thinking it happened today. “How do you do this?” one of our writers wrote. “I can’t believe that’s real,” wrote another.

But there were maskless fans in the PGA tweet, giving the time away. When the Rahm video was shared this afternoon, another editor simply wrote, “How did that literally happen?”

Imagine how Augusta spectators would have reacted if they existed in 2020?

The Masters has not even started, but Jon Rahm looks to have the shot of the tournament.

The world’s second-ranked player has the second-best odds heading into the year’s final major. He’ll tee off at 7:33am on Thursday.

Can he keep this trick shot in his arsenal for tournament play, please?