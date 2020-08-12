Photo : Getty

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets played the fourth-longest game in NHL history on Tuesday, taking five overtimes to complete the opener of their best-of-seven series in a marathon that finally ended when Brayden Point, found the puck on an open patch of ice and, on Tampa Bay’s 88th shot of the game, beat Joonas Korpisalo for a 3-2 final.

Korpisalo’s 85 saves in the game set a new NHL playoff record, shattering the previous mark of 73 stops by Kelly Hrudey in Game 7 of the 1987 Patrick Division semifinals. But while Hrudey can dine out on his Easter Epic performance on Long Island forever, as he led the Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Capitals, Korpisalo’s record carries the sting of defeat, as does Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones’ mark of 65:06 of ice time, the most since the NHL started tracking that stat in 1997.

Korpisalo and Jones do have some company in history, though, as other athletes have set records that became bittersweet memories because they happened in defeats…