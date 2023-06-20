The Jordan Love era has begun in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers now playing for the New York Jets, and it might already be off to a lousy start months before any real games are played. Love posted a quick Twitter video wishing Chicago Bears fans a happy Father’s Day. If that isn’t weird enough, it’s unclear if Love genuinely meant this, or was trolling for the sake of the rivalry.



Maybe Love got confused. It’s entirely possible Love meant to troll, but he just can’t help flashing that winning smile. According to Love, it wasn’t supposed to be a big deal, or anything like that. He was actually asked to do it.

“Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol,” Love posted on Twitter, “but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Father’s Day.”

Because of the rivalry between these franchises, it’s weird to hear one team’s quarterback say anything nice toward the other side. The video was just strange and confusing. The lover should know there’s no love between these cities. There won’t be any smiling come Week 1 in Chicago when the Packers and Bears begin the 2023 season that Sunday afternoon.

Fans in Green Bay don’t want their QB doing anything but kicking Bear’s butt. They’ve grown accustomed to that over the past couple of decades. This is the biggest rivalry in the NFC North and possibly the entire league. Showing too much Love to the enemy is a good way to get fans to turn on you. If Love wants his era in Green Bay to get off on the right foot, he’ll need to fall in line, and worry more about beating the Bears than playing nice.