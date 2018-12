Photo: Jon Super (AP)

Tottenham pantsed Everton something serious this afternoon, scoring six goals on the hapless Toffees. Their attack was ruthless and Everton never seemed to get up to speed. Son Heung-Min banged in the opener with a well-placed shot, though really, the story of that goal is Everton keeper Jordan Pickford getting caught in no-man’s land real bad and colliding with Kurt Zouma instead of clearing the ball.



Also, the best goal of the barrage was Christian Eriksen’s screamer.