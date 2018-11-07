Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Juventus had little trouble bossing Manchester United in the Champions League today. The Italian team was in control for the vast majority of the match and, if not for some shaky finishing, probably would’ve won with ease. But even during this struggle of a season, United manager José Mourinho proved he can still work his shithouse magic.

His United boys were able to steal a 2-1 win completely against the run of play with two goals in the last five minutes, allowing Mourinho to celebrate his team’s eminently Mourinho victory with an eminently Mourinho troll celebration:



A penny for Marco Ianni’s thoughts.