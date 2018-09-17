Photo: Jason Miller (Getty)

And here are the terms:

Advertisement

When the Browns over the weekend signaled their intention to release Gordon, they were really putting a deadline of 4 p.m. (EDT) today on making a trade. Trading Gordon rather than releasing him had the potential to be a win-win for both sides: The Browns wouldn’t have to give Gordon termination pay, and their trade partners wouldn’t have to get into a bidding war to acquire him via free agency. Rather, the Patriots will inherit the balance of Gordon’s $790,000 (non-guaranteed) salary, and because Gordon has just two accrued seasons, he’s eligible to be a restricted free agent in 2019. This kind of cost and team control is what makes Gordon a low-risk signing with the potential for a high reward.

Also: