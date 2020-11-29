Josh Jacobs hits Atlanta DB with the Nate Robinson Special

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs forgot that this man has a family. Screenshot : CBS

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs just sent a man flying with no baggage.

Jacobs lowered his shoulder and completely deleted Atlanta defender Darqueze Dennard.

The Vegas running back made this man fly back to the ground like he was in the middle of an anime fight scene.

Jacobs looked like he hit Dennard with the force of five infinity stones.

The play would draw a flag because Jacobs lowered his helmet to deliver the blow to the Atlanta defensive back. It was the right call.

It’s a play that the NFL and other levels of football are trying to exclude from the game because of their dangerous nature and potential to cause head and neck injuries.

Jacobs, one of the best young running backs in the game today, has been able to put his imprint on the league through his physical play. Dennard got a one-on-one greeting from Jacobs today.

Get used to the young RB embarrassing defenders — he’ll be doing it for a few years to come. Hopefully, they’ll be legal next time.