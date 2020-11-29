Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Josh Jacobs hits Atlanta DB with the Nate Robinson Special

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Filed to:Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas RaidersJosh JacobsDarqueze DennardAtlanta Falcons
Save
The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs forgot that this man has a family.
The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs forgot that this man has a family.
Screenshot: CBS

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs just sent a man flying with no baggage.

Advertisement

Jacobs lowered his shoulder and completely deleted Atlanta defender Darqueze Dennard.

The Vegas running back made this man fly back to the ground like he was in the middle of an anime fight scene.

Advertisement

Jacobs looked like he hit Dennard with the force of five infinity stones.

The play would draw a flag because Jacobs lowered his helmet to deliver the blow to the Atlanta defensive back. It was the right call.

G/O Media may get a commission
Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

It’s a play that the NFL and other levels of football are trying to exclude from the game because of their dangerous nature and potential to cause head and neck injuries.

Jacobs, one of the best young running backs in the game today, has been able to put his imprint on the league through his physical play. Dennard got a one-on-one greeting from Jacobs today.

Advertisement

Get used to the young RB embarrassing defenders — he’ll be doing it for a few years to come. Hopefully, they’ll be legal next time.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

No, Broncos, your assistant coaches can’t suit up as quarterbacks

White QB starts for Saints over more qualified Black QB, because 'glimpses'

Pennsylvania lieutenant governor doubles pleasure with massive shade on Trump and Browns

See Messi’s tribute to Diego Maradona