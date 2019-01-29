Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The disgusting Duke Blue Devils worked over Notre Dame Monday night, behind another ridiculous performance from Zion Williamson. Young Zion scored 26 points in 33 minutes, on just 12 total shots, and pulled down nine rebounds, and led the game with four blocks. In general he was just way too much for the Fighting Irish, because he is the size of a rhinoceros and also he can fly.

You’ve seen highlights of Zion dunking the bejeezus out of the ball. Most of what we ogle about Zion’s game has to do with his leaping ability, including the time he bonked his skull off the damn backboard. Here’s a different sort of highlight, of Zion switching onto Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb, dialing all the way in, and erasing the shifty guard with terrifying defensive ferocity:

That video is more-or-less what it would look like if I tried to escape from an angry tiger, minus some gore. Humans that are that huge should not be able to move like that.