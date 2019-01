Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Duke is cruising at home against Clemson tonight, and Zion Williamson is taking advantage of the blowout to test the more extreme possibilities that playing basketball holds. First, he attempted a three—he’s gone 4-for-21 from behind the arc over 13 games—and barely grazed the bottom of the net.

But just over three minutes later, Zion stripped Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell in the backcourt and threw down a true 360-degree jam.

[ESPN]