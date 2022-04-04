We know that the constant uproar around Bears quarterbacks, almost always about their balloon handedness, has annoyed the rest of football, and perhaps society, for decades now. And that will continue come September, whether Fields continues the Bears streak of Magoo-ing the position or is the actual savior. But for now, Fields has little cartoon hearts bouncing out of most Bears’ fans chests after he caused this BarfStool lunchbox to fill his pants.



Advertisement

Whether Fields knew this punter was from BarfStool, or was just exhausted from a day full of this kind of interaction, it really doesn’t matter. Whether intentionally or not, Fields allowed yet another of these bottom feeders to expose themselves for what they are. In the “evolution” of BarfStool, they’ve gone to claiming they’re superior to everyone because they’re jock-sniffing hangers-on meant to make their loser fanbase feel part of the in crowd for once, and also allow their meathead followers to relive the high point of their lives that came on the high school football team ( when they felt entitled to stuff an unsuspecting freshman into a locker and felt alive while doing so) . Now it’s not just something they do, it’s something they have to be allowed to do.

This collection of skin is known as Jersey Jerry, who hosts the Friends of Jerry podcast that is supposedly about sobriety. And if that is indeed the case, good for him, though anything on that platform that claims to help people is by definition hypocritica l, given all the pain they cause people as part of their ethos. Whether JJ here is a force for good or not, his association with that detritus has caused him to inherit the usual sense of entitlement and arrogance that comes with an organization that won’t hear of any criticism and seeks to viciously stamp out any kind through the abuse of its shithead pod people army.



There are already plenty of stories like this around Chicago about how Fields is a pretty good human, at least from what we can find and so far. Letting this guy choke on his own rage and bullshit vomit is really just another. Shame there was a picture at all.

