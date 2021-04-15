Justin Turner's HR sends nacho eater home with a ball, a brand new sweatshirt and probably some heartburn

This ‘lucky fa n” lost his nachos but got a home ru n ball. Screenshot : SportsNet LA

I’ve never understood the desire to get nachos wi th liquid cheese at a baseball game, or anywhere else for that matter.

Of all the ballpark foods that could force you to reach for the Pepto Bismol, this greasy, soggy, cheesy goop is high on the list of cuisine that could end your night before the ninth inning. It’s just never a safe pick. I mean, I’m no doctor, but I’d imagine you’re more at risk of getting blood clots from ballpark nachos than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Can the CDC look into this?

Anyway, having a plate of nachos is one thing. Having a plate of nachos in the first row of the bleachers, just asking to get knocked over, is another. And last night in Los Angeles, one lucky fan (no.. not my colleague Rich O’Malley) had a full plate of cheese and chips … that splattered all over him, courtesy of Justin Turner’s bomb into left center field.

You can see the chunks of cheese start to fly at the end of this clip. Please excuse me while I avoid hurling on my keyboard.

A Dodger Dog would’ve been more resilient. And tastier too. But that’s just me.

At least he got the home run ball, albeit covered in cheese.

Turner would send the man now known as “Nacho Guy” another plate of food to make up for the destroyed plate. In addition, Sportsnet LA gave him an on-camera interview and the Dodgers provided some new merch for the fan.

So congratulations, Nacho Guy! You’ll be sent home with a home run ball, a brand new sweatshirt, and possibly some heartburn!

But, then again, isn’t that what we all want when we go to a live baseball game?