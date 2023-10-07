Kaleb Johnson rushes for 134 yards as Iowa downs Purdue

Kaleb Johnson rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to lead Iowa to a 20-14 win over Purdue in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday.

Leshon Williams rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries to flank Johnson for the Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten).

Making his first career start, Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill completed just 6 of 21 passes for 110 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Hudson Card went 25-of-40 passing for 247 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for Purdue (2-4, 1-2).

Iowa held a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but Purdue cut it to 20-14 with 2:54 left in the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Devin Mockobee, which finished off a six-play, 74-yard drive.

Purdue then forced a punt and got the ball back at its 25-yard line with two minutes remaining, but the drive ended on downs following a sack, a 7-yard completion and two incompletions.

Iowa opened the scoring with 10:24 remaining in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on a 67-yard touchdown run by Johnson.

The Hawkeyes had a golden opportunity later in the quarter when Cooper DeJean intercepted a pass from Card and returned it 43 yards to the Purdue 5-yard line.

But the hosts went backwards and had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Drew Stevens that gave them a 10-0 lead with 14:57 left in the second quarter.

The Boilermakers shaved Iowa's lead to 10-7 with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Card to TJ Sheffield.

Early in the third quarter, Iowa put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive and went up 13-7 on a 23-yard field goal by Stevens.

The Hawkeyes then created some breathing room early in the fourth, taking a 20-7 lead with 14:24 remaining thanks to a 22-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Erick All.

—Field Level Media