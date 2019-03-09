Paragliding in Australia seemed like a fun thing to have on my bucket list, but that was until I found out that in some places kangaroos will try and jump you after you land just because you’re existing near them.



Here’s the story according to the video’s description:

“I had been Paragliding cross country for two hours near Canberra and had reached a position where I had to land. It is the last cleared valley where I could safely land, as over the next ridge there is only wilderness and trees. I decided to land on the concrete slab of the old Orroral Space Tracking Station. I was concentrating on the landing and didn’t notice the Kangaroo until after I landed. As it ran towards me I thought it was being friendly so I said ‘What’s Up, Skip?’ It then attacked me twice before hopping away. I packed up my paraglider and had to walk several kilometers to get phone reception and call a friend to come and collect me.”﻿

If only there was a camera on this person’s face so we could see the exact moment he realized that the animals hopping towards him were looking for a fight instead of a nice pat on the head.