Kansas AD Apologizes For "Acrobatic Dancers," Unclean Lyrics After Spicy Snoop Dogg Performance

When the Kansas athletic department hired Snoop Dogg to perform at its annual “Late Night in the Phog” kickoff event for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, they expected, as anyone does when hiring the artist behind “Gin and Juice,” some good, clean fun for the whole family. Imagine their shock, then, when Snoop’s half-hour performance Friday night featured pole dancers, unedited versions of his songs and a money gun loaded with fake $100 bills with his face on them.

“We apologize to anyone that was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show [...] I take full responsibility for not understanding what acrobatic dancers are in today’s entertainment world and offer my personal apology to anyone who was offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self told media he only stayed for a few songs but was under the impression Snoop’s performance would be “radio-edited.” “That’s not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all, regardless of the entertainment that it provided many,” Self said. Self’s program was charged with several NCAA violations last month, which is perhaps why the school did not take kindly to Snoop pelting the men’s basketball team with fake bills from the money gun. The NCAA’s allegations have to do with the school’s relationship with Adidas, following a trial in which Adidas consultants were found guilty of bribing recruits to sign with Adidas-sponsored programs.

To announce Snoop Dogg’s performance last week, the athletic department released this promo video starring Self in an Adidas t-shirt and dollar-sign chain, an indication that everyone in charge at Kansas is so god damn oblivious it’s maybe plausible they didn’t know what they were getting into with Snoop.