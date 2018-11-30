Photo: Kelvin Kuo (AP)

Just hours after TMZ published footage showing star Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February, the Chiefs have released Hunt. The team announced the decision this evening with a short statement saying Hunt was being released because he lied to the NFL and the Chiefs, not because he repeatedly struck a woman.



The footage, again:

In the hour leading up to Hunt’s release, NFL news brokers Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both reported that neither the NFL nor Kansas City has seen the video. The hotel in question had turned it over to the Cleveland PD, which apparently refused to share it with either investigating NFL entity.

This means the NFL and the Chiefs knew a video existed, and they were either satisfied with what Hunt told them at the time, or were simply hoping the video never got out.