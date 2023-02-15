Parade Pat returns, Travis Kelce shoots Fireball, and more from the Kansas City parade

The only time the internet gets joy over someone else’s happiness is when they’re drunk and making a fool of themselves. That’s why we loved parade Klay Thompson in June, and adored Patrick Mahomes from a few years back. Even Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi between boats was entertaining, and there is little he does off the field that’s redeeming.

So, if you’re interested in a bunch of Kansas City Chiefs players, fans, and coaches taking in the occasion to the fullest degree, you’re in luck because I ventured onto Twitter and compiled a best of from the route.