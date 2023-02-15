Parade Pat returns, Travis Kelce shoots Fireball, and more from the Kansas City parade

Parade Pat returns, Travis Kelce shoots Fireball, and more from the Kansas City parade

Some hard-hitting reporting from on the ground/Twitter for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

By
Sean Beckwith
QB Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen on the video board celebrating during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade.
QB Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen on the video board celebrating during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade.
Image: Getty Images

The only time the internet gets joy over someone else’s happiness is when they’re drunk and making a fool of themselves. That’s why we loved parade Klay Thompson in June, and adored Patrick Mahomes from a few years back. Even Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi between boats was entertaining, and there is little he does off the field that’s redeeming.

So, if you’re interested in a bunch of Kansas City Chiefs players, fans, and coaches taking in the occasion to the fullest degree, you’re in luck because I ventured onto Twitter and compiled a best of from the route.

Parental supervision doesn’t stop Travis Kelce from enjoying the parade

Image: Getty Images

The one thing I ask of Donna Kelce is to please let Travis be himself.

Alright, this is closer to what I’m looking for.

And we’ve arrived. Nothing like a little Fireball to light the fuse.

Parade Pat is back

Screenshot: KMBC

Yes, Patrick Mahomes is probably still drunk in this video. He’s miming phone calls with things that aren’t phones.

If you need empirical evidence, here’s the MVP slugging a beer.

Here he is helping his backup quench his thirst.

And just for good measure: Dancing like no one is watching despite everybody watching.

Drunkest Chief at the party

Image: AP

Attention: If you are looking for a lost rookie, we found him in the middle of the parade route. He was discovered screaming at the crowd about a Philly Pack while talking to the media. Please report to the security office to retrieve him.

And here he is showering the crowd with some sort of carbonated beverage. Whether it was before or after the interview, I have no idea.

Andy Reid segment

Image: Getty Images

Just a question: How many 60-and-over Kansas City residents can put on a fake mustache and headset and pull off an Andy Reid lookalike? Over/under 5,500?

There are definitely different vibes for each bus, and the feeling I get from the Reid/Hunt family bus is it’s the parents float. They’ve probably got a bunch of snacks and weather-appropriate beverages.

Chiefs’ offensive line makes a statement, puts it in apparel form

Image: Getty Images

Someone put “0 sacks” on a fucking T-shirt. (It was the Kansas City offensive line.)

Best signs from the parade

Image: AP

Here’s the obligatory “Fuck Philly” sign.

The protestors were out, but it wasn’t babies’ lives they were trying to save, it was baby dicks. Not sure I’ve seen an anti-circumcision sign before, but there’s a first for everything.

Aunt Milly came to the parade, but eat her brownies with caution. Take a couple of bites, drink a beer, and see how you feel before housing the entire thing.

