Kansas, UCF have quarterback concerns for Big 12 game

Kansas and UCF have questions as to the identity of their respective starting quarterbacks for Saturday's Big 12 Conference game in Lawrence, Kan.

Traditional starter Jalon Daniels' recurring back issue flared up before the Jayhawks' game against No. 3 Texas last Saturday. Jason Bean was summoned to start for the second time this season for Kansas (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) and completed just 9 of 21 passes for 136 yards in a 40-14 setback to the Longhorns.

On Monday, Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold labeled Daniels' health as a "day-to-day situation."

"I know he's working at it, he and I had multiple conversations yesterday and today already, and (we'll) see where it takes us," Leipold said of Daniels, the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Kansas can rely on its potent rushing attack to more than pick up the slack.

Devin Neal has rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns this season, while Daniel Hishaw Jr. has added 279 and four, respectively. Both running backs are averaging a robust 6.8 yards per carry.

Like Kansas, UCF (3-2, 0-2) has its own quarterback situation to address.

John Rhys Plumlee appears poised to return after suffering a leg injury in the Knights' 18-16 victory over Boise State on Sept. 9. South Florida transfer Timmy McClain has been under center, completeing 61 percent of his passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns.

"(Plumlee) did get some 7-on-7 last week," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said Monday. "So we'll see how he looks. Timmy continues to improve in many areas, so we'll probably make a call on Wednesday."

UCF enters Saturday's clash on a two-game skid. The Knights lost 44-31 to Kansas State on Sept. 23 before seeing a 28-point lead evaporate in a 36-35 setback to Baylor last Saturday.

Saturday's meeting will mark the first ever between the schools in football.

—Field Level Media