Kanye West living out a sports fan’s dream as he finishes album

Well, it looks like Kanye West is doing Kanye West things again. This time, the shenanigans are taking place in Georgia.



It’s been reported by TMZ that the musical legend is living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he has even built a studio and living quarters, along with a private chef to prepare his meals.

Kanye is reportedly using his time in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to complete his newest album, Donda, which is named after his late mother, Donda West. The rapper hosted an album listening party at the stadium on July 22 and I guess he just decided he didn’t want to leave.

A couple of days later, he was seen at an Atlanta United Soccer match, wearing the same outfit he wore to the listening party that Thursday.

Apparently, Kanye was so inspired by the crowd at his listening party that he decided to start living there until the album was done, according to TMZ.

We have no idea if Kanye has added new songs to the album or if he’s just making some minor tweaks, but what I do know is that living in a sports arena would probably be really lit.

I wouldn’t mind getting ready in the morning and just going upstairs for a pivotal NFC South matchup once the NFL season gets underway. Seeing the Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts tandem as a Sunday household hobby would be pretty exciting.

Kanye is eyeing an August 6 release date for Donda, and it’ll be interesting to see if living in the stadium will give him some inspiration to include more of a sports theme to his music.

Maybe he’ll get Julio Jones to hop on a track … oh, wait, he’s not there anymore, because the Falcons let him go for a second- and fourth-round pick.

I’m sorry, Falcons fans, but that’s still egregious to me. Let’s hope Donda comes out better than the team’s front-office decisions.