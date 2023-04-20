Time for Karl-Anthony to find a new Town

The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to claw their way into the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament and are likely to be swept right out of the postseason by the Denver Nuggets. This is mainly due to the lack of leadership put forth by one Karl-Anthony Towns. Quite frankly, it’s time for Minnesota to move on from KAT.

Through the first two games against Denver, Towns has scored 21 points. KAT’s attempted 12 three-pointers and hit just three. The man is nearly 7 feet tall and refuses to punish defenses with his size because he wants to be Steph Curry. This twin towers experiment with Rudy Gobert isn’t working, so it’s time to ship Towns out and reshape this roster.

This team has invested in a style of basketball that would’ve been great 20 years ago, but now it’s just archaic. Although it’s always appeared Towns has never wanted to play like a big, his size is one of his most prominent attributes. A guy his size having the ability to shoot is impressive but don’t live by it. He could punish most other bigs all day within 12 feet of the basket, then step out to shoot his threes on occasion. KAT doesn’t need to hoist up six three-pointers per game, especially if he cannot hit on at least 35 percent.

Minnesota gave up quite the haul in acquiring Gobert last offseason. Five players and multiple first-round picks are what it took to get Gobert in a Timberwolves uniform. They traded all that for Gobert and had to go through the play-in just to get bounced in the first round. Now they’re seemingly stuck with Gobert, but that doesn’t mean they need to hold onto Towns any longer. It’s been eight years, and he has yet to become the player he was projected to be. Maybe Jimmy Butler was right about Towns.

Towns missed time playing in only 29 regular season games this year, but it seems his position as “the man” had already been usurped by Anthony Edwards. The All-Star didn’t have a great game one but bounced back, posting 41 points in game two, and just about single-handedly keeping Minnesota in the game. Towns was hanging out on the perimeter watching when he wasn’t clanking shots off the rim.

It’s time to say goodbye to KAT in Minnesota. Everyone knows it. This has been on the horizon for well over a year now. This cannot and should not be “his team” going forward, and KAT needs to be moved to a different situation during the offseason. Towns is still an exceptional player, but he will not lead your team anywhere but to an early vacation. Cancun on three….1-2-3 CANCUN!!!