Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting, and he’ll be joined by MVP finalist Paul George. The news ends weeks of speculation about which team might woo the two-time Finals MVP, coming off an amazing postseason, away from re-signing with the Toronto Raptors.

Here are the details from Woj:

How did all this get pulled together? Worry not, Woj kept coming with the details.

A bazillion NBA prognosticators will log on tomorrow to give you all the analysis you need, and then even more analysis on top of that. But that person is not me. I just happen to live on the West Coast, where I’m blogging about the coming end of KawhiWatch and thinking about getting Clippers season tickets.