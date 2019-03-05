Photo: Hayne Palmour (AP)

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested last night by San Diego authorities after being accused of a series of lewd acts in front of an elderly woman at a gym last month, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Teri Figueroa. San Diego County inmate records show Winslow was charged with one count of lewd conduct, one count of battery of an elder, and one count of willful cruelty to an elder. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Per the Union-Tribune, Winslow went up to a 77-year-old woman while they were exercising near each other at a Carlsbad gym on Feb. 13 and began touching himself, asking her if she liked it. Prosecutors say he returned to the gym and harassed the woman again on Feb. 22. While she was in a hot tub, he got in wearing nothing but a towel and started touching her arm and foot.



Before his arrest, Winslow was out on $2 million bail after being charged with multiple counts of forcible rape and kidnapping last summer. Coincidentally, Winslow has a court date today with Vista Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman regarding his pending rape case, as well as another charge brought against him by a woman who says he raped her back in 2003, when she was 17. Winslow is also facing an indecent exposure charge, reportedly for exposing himself to a 50-year-old woman in her yard last May.