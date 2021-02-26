Kelly Loeffler out as Renee Montgomery and investor group buy Atlanta Dream

She’s got next.

Image : AP

Kelly Loeffler, Deadspin’s Idiot of the Year, is out of the WNBA.



Loeffler, former Republican Senator from Georgia, voiced criticism of the league’s support for Black Lives Matter, which led to a campaign by players to support the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5.

The WNBA and NBA approved sale of the team to an investor group that includes former Dream player Renee Montgomery as well as Northland real estate Chairman Larry Gottesdiener and company COO Suzanne Abair.

“My Dream has come true,” Montgomery said in a statement. “Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously.”

Montgomery, influenced by the police killing of George Floyd, sat out the WNBA season to fight for racial justice, including supporting LeBron James’ voter rights group, More Than a Vote. She sent a letter to Loeffler, telling her not to be on the wrong side of history.

Among her other lowlights, Loeffler sold millions in stock after being informed of the dangers of the coronavirus in a closed-door Senate hearing. She appeared on OANN with white supremacist conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, campaigned with QAnon nutjob Marjorie Taylor Greene and took selfies with a former KKK leader.