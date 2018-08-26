Photo: Tom Szczerbowski (Getty)

Kendrys Morales clubbed the bejeezus out of a Vince Velasquez fastball Sunday afternoon, sending it into the stands in right field for his 21st dinger of the season. 21 is not a huge number, but here’s what’s wild: Morales has hit more than a third of those home runs in the last seven Blue Jays games.

The streak started back on August 19, when Morales bashed his 14th tater of the season off Yankees starter J.A. Happ. He smushed two the following day off of Orioles starter Andrew Cashner, got another against Dylan Bundy on Tuesday, and finished the series Wednesday by clubbing his 18th off of David Hess. The hot streak continued into Toronto’s series with the Phillies, with Morales launching dingers off of Jake Arrieta on Friday and Nick Pivetta on Saturday. That’s seven total home runs in six games over seven days, matching the season high of six consecutive games with a dinger, tied with the salsa-boosted Matt Carpenter.

Which brings us to today’s soaring two-run shot, and the record books:

With a homer in seven straight, Morales breaks the all-time Blue Jays record for consecutive games with at least one dinger. It also puts Morales in some exclusive company:

It’s not just the dingers. Morales has at least two hits in five of the six games leading into today’s tilt, has only struck out three times during this tear, and the Blue Jays have now won five straight, their longest winning streak of the season. They’re down to the Phillies this afternoon, but Morales is due for a couple more turns at the plate, and in his current destroyer-of-worlds shape anything could happen.