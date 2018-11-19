Photo: Ron Jenkins (AP)

The Warriors, who might not be all that functional without Steph Curry to make them whir, went 0-3 on their Texas road trip last week. At some point early in Saturday’s 112-109 loss to the Mavericks, Kevin Durant walked up to the front row of fans, craned forward and attempted to shut up some hecklers.



Here’s the video, which TMZ attributes to @carson_landes:

Advertisement

Considering how Durant responded to being called a “cheesebutt” last season, this heckler must have uttered something stronger, like—gasp—“cheese-ass.”

