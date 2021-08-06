The Olympics have been lackluster. Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg have not.

The decision to create a show around the pair hilariously commenting on highlights from different events has been a genius idea that should become the norm. It’s hard to have an “Olympic moment” when you’re competing during a global pandemic. But, that doesn’t mean that we can’t laugh. And lucky for us, somebody over at NBC figured out that Hart and Snoop were perfect for the job.

Advertisement

With most of the events being aired behind a subscription wall on Peacock or the NBC Sports App while competitions are airing tape-delayed on NBC, the network has received its fair share of criticism on how they’ve broadcasted the Summer Games in the streaming era. However, the decision to stick Hart and Snoop on Peacock where they can do and say whatever they want was perfect.

Who knew that BMX freestyle was this funny?

Or that the opening ceremony could be hilarious.

No sport is safe. Not even equestrian.

Advertisement

And while many will look favorably at the decision from Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi decision to share the gold medal in the high jump, I think it’s a bogus move. What’s the point of training for years to win Olympic gold, only to have to share the glory with someone. Luckily, Hart and Snoop agree with me.

Advertisement

We never got to see Sha’Carri Richardson run, and Simone Biles rightfully chose her sanity over our entertainment. The U.S. hasn’t been great in track and field, the women’s soccer team won bronze, the men’s basketball team has been winning — yet underwhelming, and the women’s basketball team’s quest for a seventh gold medal has mostly been ignored (not by us).

In hindsight, the Tokyo Games may be remembered for what didn’t happen instead of what did occur. But, the one thing that should never be forgotten is that these Olympics and somebody over at NBC gave us the funniest highlight show in sports history because things are always funnier when you let people cuss.